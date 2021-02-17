Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

