Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 71,714 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,714 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $39,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

JCI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.