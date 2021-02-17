Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

