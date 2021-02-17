Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

