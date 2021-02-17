Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.50% of AMC Networks worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

