Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of ViacomCBS worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

