Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.10. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 571,314 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

