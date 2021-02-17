Gala Market Cap Tops $115.11 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $115.11 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

