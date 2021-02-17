Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,544,907 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.55 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.