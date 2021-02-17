Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

