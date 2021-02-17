Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 1.7%

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 60,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 127,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a market cap of C$193.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

