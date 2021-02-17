Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.46% of Matthews International worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

