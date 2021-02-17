Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 19,900 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.17% of AZZ worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AZZ by 358.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 89.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AZZ by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,060 shares of company stock worth $405,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

