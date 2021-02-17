Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,633 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.34% of Resideo Technologies worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

