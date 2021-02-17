Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

