Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.54% of Rush Enterprises worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 273.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

