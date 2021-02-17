Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.95 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.45% of Chart Industries worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries stock opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

