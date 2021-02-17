Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.37 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,913 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

