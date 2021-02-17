Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.23 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.37% of Chemed worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE stock opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

