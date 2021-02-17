Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.39% of Greif worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

