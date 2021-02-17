Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $35.44 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $35,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

