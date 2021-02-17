Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $37.03 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $37,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

