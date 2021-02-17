Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $229.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

