Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 6,345 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

