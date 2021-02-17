Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $64,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

