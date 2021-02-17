Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.38% of Donaldson worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

