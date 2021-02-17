Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,786 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.36% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $4,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $953,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa purchased 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.31.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

