Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 33,075 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,075 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.16% of Patterson Companies worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

