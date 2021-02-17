Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 44,885 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,885 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.23% of Discovery worth $34,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

DISCA stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

