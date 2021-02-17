Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of IAA worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the last quarter.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE:IAA opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

