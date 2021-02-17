Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 650 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $471.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $475.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

