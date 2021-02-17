Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 68,150 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

