Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 75,118 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,118 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of ViacomCBS worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

