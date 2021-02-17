Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 86,700 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.49% of Quidel worth $37,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

