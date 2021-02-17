Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,196 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.