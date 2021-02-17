Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.20% of Federal Signal worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

