GameCredits (GAME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,644.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 28% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $10.03 million and $150,644.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00441348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

