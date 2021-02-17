Gameswap Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $654,162.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 179.1% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

Gameswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

