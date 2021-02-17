Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $272.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.