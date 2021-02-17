Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46), but opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 225,755 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.82. The company has a market cap of £99.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.