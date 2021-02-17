Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.51. 1,553,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,037. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.