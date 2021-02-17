Gates Capital Management, L.P. Sells 12,960 Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $154,341.88.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 82,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,528. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

