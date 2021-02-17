Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 6.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 588,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 811,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $24,828,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

