Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Price Target Raised to GBX 120 at Liberum Capital

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GATC stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 255,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.68 million and a PE ratio of -17.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.40. Gattaca plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Get Gattaca plc (GATC.L) alerts:

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca plc (GATC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca plc (GATC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.