Gavin Brockett Sells 15,169 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 1,917,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $358,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

