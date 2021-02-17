GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.