Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $10.66 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $990,409.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.