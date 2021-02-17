Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $108.45 million and $5.44 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

