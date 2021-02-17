Genaro Network (GNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.44 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $8.15 million and $3.44 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

