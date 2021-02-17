Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock worth $67,474,388. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.